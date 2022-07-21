(KXAN) — Would you buy an Elon Musk action figure?

You might get a chance in the coming years. Mattel, the company famous for Barbie and Hot Wheels, announced on Wednesday a multi-year deal with Musk-owned SpaceX. They plan to release a line of “SpaceX-inspired” toys aimed at collectors and kids.

Mattel’s Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships, Nick Karamanos, said in a statement, “As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in every kid.”

In a press release, SpaceX said they look forward to the partnership. The toys will be released under the company’s Matchbox brand. This brand includes tiny cars and construction equipment.

Mattel and Musk have worked together before. The company currently sells a toy “Cybertruck” on their website. The toy is based on the unreleased vehicle from Tesla, of which Musk serves as CEO.

That vehicle was originally supposed to launch in 2021. However, the truck has yet to hit the market. During a call with investors this month, Musk said the truck will likely launch in 2023.

The SpaceX toys will be released starting next year.