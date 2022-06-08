(NEXSTAR) – Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner, died in Los Angeles on Monday, according to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner.

Harrison Wagner, 27, was found dead in a parking lot, online records show. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Jack and Kristina Wagner, who divorced in 2006, are also parents to his older brother, Peter Wagner, 31. In recent months, Harrison Wagner had shared posts on Instagram with both parents, including one in which he’s pictured alongside his dad, with a caption reading, “Like father like son.”

His mother had also shared a photo alongside their two sons two weeks ago, lamenting the family’s move from a property they called “Wagner Ranch.”

Online records show Harrison Wagner’s cause of death is under investigation, though a spokesperson for the medical examiner-coroner’s officer told E! News that no foul play is suspected. Jack Wagner, in a previous Twitter post from 2016, had revealed that his younger son had “struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did.”

Jack, Kristina or Peter Wagner have not yet commented publicly on Harrison Wagner’s passing. Harrison Wagner also had a half-sister, Kerry, from one of his father’s previous relationships.