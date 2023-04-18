Mugshot of Andrew Lester provided by Kansas City police when he was booked into jail on April 13, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An 84-year-old man has surrendered to law enforcement following the shooting of a Kansas City teen who arrived at the wrong address while trying to pick up his siblings.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Nexstar’s WDAF that Andrew Lester surrendered himself at the Clay County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

Kansas City police say on April 13, Yarl intended to pick up his younger brothers at a home on N.E. 115th Terrace, but he mistakenly went to a house on N.E. 115th Street. When he arrived at the home and rang the doorbell, Lester allegedly shot Yarl.

Yarl’s family said the teen was shot twice, once above his left eye and a second time in his upper right arm. Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, said one of the bullets remained in Ralph’s temple for 12 hours before it could be removed.

According to court documents, Yarl said Lester told him, “Don’t come around here” following the shooting. The night of the shooting, Lester was taken into police custody for questioning and then released.