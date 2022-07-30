Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
99°
LIVE NOW
KTLA 5 News at 1
Los Angeles
99°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Personal Finance and Consumer News
Coronavirus
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Los Angeles Traffic Map
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News Tips
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
For Netflix, it’s a small world after all
Video
L.A. restaurant ranked among the most photo-worthy
Raw sewage spill closes Los Angeles-area beach
Video
Radford Fire nears Big Bear, grows to 990 acres
Morning News
Shows
LA Unscripted
5 Live
KTLA 5 News at 5
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News Tips
About
Meet the Team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Nation/World
For Netflix, it’s a small world after all
Top Nation/World Headlines
This bartending robot mixes a cocktail in seconds
Police: Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver
Get paid to be NFL stadium food tester
Biden vs. Heckler: ‘Everybody’s entitled to be an …
Black Lives Matter exec accused of stealing $10M
Ruby Bridges, desegregation trailblazer, writes kids …
More Nation/World
Eliza Fletcher’s body identified
Woman claims she was arrested for her good looks
These are America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Comedian breaks silence on child sex abuse lawsuit
Amusement ride crashes to the ground (warning)
16 Uvalde 4th graders waited an hour with wounded …
Review: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4
Local news
For Netflix, it’s a small world after all
Wednesday to push the power grid to the limit, again
L.A. restaurant ranked among the most photo-worthy
Raw sewage spill closes Los Angeles-area beach
Radford Fire nears Big Bear, grows to 990 acres
Amazing CA whale watching encounter caught on video
AZ lawmaker blasts CA’s use of Colorado River water
Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm
View All Local News
California
For Netflix, it’s a small world after all
Wednesday to push the power grid to the limit, again
Calif. district asks parents to house teachers
AZ lawmaker blasts CA’s use of Colorado River water
Slain corrections worker targeted for charging EV
Californians urged to turn off nonessential power
View All California
Coronavirus
Pfizer COVID vaccine 73% effective in kids under …
Director says CDC must ‘do better’ after COVID review
L.A. County moves from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ COVID level
CDC drops quarantine, screening recs for COVID
POTUS experiences ‘rebound’ case after treatment
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
View All Coronavirus
Morning News
Heidi Blickenstaff talks ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour
Pentatonix takes to the Hollywood Bowl
For Netflix, it’s a small world after all
Yogi Roth talks new book, football season
Higher education author Jeff Selingo discusses college …
Rams’ Aaron Donald and The Rock pump iron
View All Morning News
Most Popular
Fairview Fire explodes to more than 7,000 acres
Radford Fire nears Big Bear, grows to 990 acres
Amazing CA whale watching encounter caught on video
Police: Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver
Raw sewage spill closes Los Angeles-area beach
McDonald’s brings back 80s-era menu item
CA deputy went on the run after killing 2: police