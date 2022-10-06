The Cheetos brand unveiled the Cheetle Hand Statue in Cheadle, Alberta, a small town in Canada, on Tuesday. (Flatback)

A small Canadian town just got a massive neighbor – a 17-foot statue of fingers holding a Cheeto puff, complete with the iconic yet messy orange residue.

The Cheetos brand unveiled the Cheetle Hand statue in Cheadle, Alberta on Oct. 4.

The statue is named after Cheetle, the official name for the “powdery residue that gets on your fingertips while eating the savory cheese snack, Cheetos,” PepsiCo Foods Canada announced.

As other unique statues have been popping up worldwide for years, The Cheetos brand was looking for the perfect place to leave its orange mark when it came across the rural area, a company statement said.

“Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue. Where else could the Cheetos brand honor the iconic Cheetle, if not here,” James Gosteli, president of the Cheadle Community Club, said in a statement.

For Americans who have the extra time and money, the statue will be on display until Nov. 4.