The Guinness Book of World Records announced Thursday that a dog from Portugal had been named the world’s oldest dog ever.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of livestock guardian dog was verified to be 30 years old on Feb. 1.

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

Portuguese pooch named World Oldest Dog. (Guinness World Records)

The Portuguese pooch broke an almost century-old record when an Australian cattle dog, Bluey, was recorded to be the oldest dog, living to be 29 years old.

According to Guinness World Records, Bluey was born in 1910 and died in 1939

Bobi was born on May 11, 1992, at his family’s farm in the rural village of Conqueiros in Leiria, Portugal. His owner, Leonel Costa, was 8 years old when Bobi was born and the two have grown up together, a news release said.

Costa, now 38 years old, told Guinness World Records that his family already had a lot of animals due to his father being a hunter. When the family discovered Bobi and his other siblings in a building where the family kept their wood, they weren’t going to keep him.

“Unfortunately, at that time, it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home … to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive,” Costa told the record book.

When their mother was away, the family rounded up the other pups but noticed that the mother kept coming back to where she had given birth, which the families found odd.

After following the mother, Costa and his brothers discovered that they had left one pup behind since his fur coat blended in with the wood.

They decided to keep Bobi’s existence a secret until the pup opened his eyes.

“We knew that when the dog opened its eyes, my parents would no longer bury it,” Costa said. “It was popular knowledge that this act could not or should be done.”

Once his parents discovered Bobi, he had already opened his eyes. The pup has been a part of the family ever since.

Bobi is a calm and sociable dog who loves to eat, walk around his family’s farm, and play with his four cat siblings, his family told Guinness World Records.

The old pup had a health scare in 2018 but fully recovered. His age has also taken a toll on his eyesight and walking abilities.

Despite the hardship, his family believes that Bobi’s calm and peaceful lifestyle on the farm is his secret to longevity.

“Bobi has been a warrior for all these years; only he knows how he’s been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high, and if he spoke only, he could explain this success,” his owner said.

“We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives.”

In November, the world’s oldest dog title was awarded to Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles. However, In December, the title was awarded to another Chihuahua from Ohio who was confirmed to be 23 years old, according to Guinness World Records.