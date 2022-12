An earthquake struck near the Big Pine area on Dec. 2, 2022. (USGS)

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the Big Pine area of Inyo County early Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

The temblor was recorded at 4:21 a.m. and was centered just 4.1 miles away from the Big Pine community, which is located along Highway 395.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury resulting from the quake.

Big Pine sits at an elevation of 3,989 feet.

It is about 15 miles southeast of the city of Bishop.