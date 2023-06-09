SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nine people were shot in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, the San Francisco Police Department said. All the victims are expected to survive. The incident appears to be targeted and isolated, according to police.

SFPD responded to the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue at about 9:07 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Multiple gunshot wound victims were taken to local hospitals.

The medical conditions of the victims are unknown as of Friday night. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.