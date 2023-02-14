The Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume filming this Spring with a mix of old and new crewmembers, which includes Baldwin himself, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor not only stars in the film but also serves as a producer.

This comes as Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the Western, were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In October 2021, Hutchins died after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Meanwhile, there is a documentary in the works about Hutchins and it will explore her childhood as she grew up on a remote Soviet Naval Base and will also chronicle her time in Ukraine as she became a celebrated filmmaker.

Last year it was announced that filming of “Rust” would resume when a settlement was reached between Rust Movie Productions and Hutchins’ family. From the deal, it was said the film would be completed with her husband, Matthew Hutchins’ blessing and would have him serve as producer.

The production will reportedly feature enhanced on-set safety protocols like safety supervisors and a ban against any working weapons or ammunition. Live ammunition has never been allowed.

Souza will return as director of the project as well.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Just last week, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against the “30 Rock” actor.

The new lawsuit alleges negligence and the depravation of benefits, based on the emotional or financial support that Hutchins previously provided to younger sister Svetlana Zemko and parents Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych. The lawsuit also names as defendants a long list of “Rust” crew members, an ammunition supplier, producers of the film, and affiliated businesses.

Baldwin has sought to clear his name by suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun. He said he was told the gun was safe.

In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Hutchins, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back, and released the hammer of the weapon, which discharged.

The newest lawsuit against Baldwin, though filed in California, relies on provisions of New Mexico state law regarding the depravation of benefits, also known as “loss of consortium.”