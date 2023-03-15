In an aerial view, a sign is posted in front of a Jack in the Box restaurant on May 12, 2021 in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jack in the Box wants to help its customers pay next month’s rent.

As the cost of living continues to increase, mainly due to high inflation, the fast-food company announced it’s helping pay next month’s rent for five lucky customers during its new Mint Mobile Shake promotion.

The new shake is a collaboration between the fast-food company and Mint Mobile, a cellphone company partially owned by actor Ryan Reynolds.

An image of the Mint Mobile shake, a collaboration between Jack in the Box and Mint Mobile. (Jack in the Box)

To enter the sweepstakes, people will have to:

Sign up for Jack in the Box’s rewards program, Jack Pack Rewards.

Purchase a Mint Mobile Shake between March 15 and 31 on the Jack in the Box app or on its website.

Complete guidelines of the sweepstakes rules can be found online.

The extra money for rent would help many U.S. residents, especially those in California, who spend an average of 28.74% of their income on rent, according to a study published by Forbes Home. Californians spend the second-highest percentage of their income on rent, the study found.

Hawaii residents spent the most; 42.06% of their income goes towards rent expenses.

The average income for California residents is $76,614, according to the study’s data.

Rent in the Golden State isn’t cheaper either, with research showing that the average monthly rent in 2021 was $1,818.

Rentals in Los Angeles, San Diego and the Bay Area tend to be more expensive.