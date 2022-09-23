It’s estimated that a 30-second ad during next year’s Super Bowl will run about $7 million. Apple, for one, decided this seems too pricey.

So it bought the entire halftime show.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but it goes without saying Apple is spending seriously big bucks to nudge Pepsi aside and be the main sponsor for the festivities.

Some reports have placed the value of the deal at close to $50 million.

Over 120 million viewers watched this year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. It featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Ariz.

Apple’s all-in approach to the Super Bowl reflects the growing role of streaming services in bringing football to U.S. homes.

The Cupertino tech giant reportedly is among a number of companies bidding to become the next TV home for NFL Sunday Ticket, the package that provides access to all Sunday games.

Amazon, for its part, has secured rights to Thursday night games, which now stream on the company’s Prime Video service.

It goes without saying the upcoming Super Bowl halftime shows won’t just deliver the eye-popping performances fans have come to expect.

They’ll also be a showcase for the latest gadgets from one of the world’s top gadget makers.

Worth every penny, it seems safe to assume.