As Father’s Day approaches, many restaurants across the Golden State are offering limited-time deals to help you celebrate the father figures in your life.

Here are some of the eateries offering deals for Father’s Day.

Applebee’s Bar and Grill

For those who are still looking for a Father’s Day gift, Applebee’s has got you covered. The restaurant is offering a $10 bonus card with the purchase of $50 in Applebee’s gift cards. The offer is valid until June 25 and the bonus gift card is valid until Aug. 6.

More information about the deal can be found on the restaurant’s website.

Auntie Anne’s

Treat Dad to a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on Father’s Day. Customers can receive the free item with any online gift card purchase. The offer is valid until June 25.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Dads who dine in at a BJ’s location on Father’s Day can receive a commemorative pint glass and a 20% VIP card, valid from June 19 until July 9, while supplies last. The restaurant is also offering a $10 bonus gift card with a purchase of a $50 eGift card.

The bonus gift card will also be valid from June 19 until July 9.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will offer a special menu for Father’s Day with a 20 oz. dry-aged New York strip that’s exclusively available for those dining in.

Caymus wine will also be available to order by the glass. More information can be found online.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu throughout Father’s Day weekend. The menu includes the choice of soup or salad, an entrée and dessert for $23.99 before taxes and gratitude. More information about the deal can be found online.