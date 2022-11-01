CHICAGO (WGN) — At least 14 people, including three minors, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Halloween night on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

The victims’ conditions varied from critical to non-life-threatening, and there were no known fatalities at the time.

In a media briefing late Monday night, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said the youngest victim is 3 years old. Two teenagers, ages 11 and 13, were also struck by gunfire. The remaining victims are adults, Brown added. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s.

Additionally, police said a woman attempting to flee the scene was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing traffic. She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene. Victims were transported to various area hospitals.

Brown said the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. and was caught on area POD surveillance video, occurred in less than three seconds.

Though details were limited, Brown revealed that a group was standing near an intersection in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood, possibly for a vigil balloon release, when a vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire. Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two possible shooters were inside the vehicle.

No motive is known. Police said they could not determine if the incident was retaliation or gang-related. There is also not yet a description of the car involved or of the offender or offenders, and no one in custody, Brown said.

“They’re just young,” said community activist Andrew Holmes of the children shot during the incident. “They’re putting on an outfit just to enjoy the evening and then you got a clown that goes and discharges that weapon, bringing great bodily harm to these families.”

Holmes said he and other community organizations would be working with the families to provide trauma counseling in the aftermath of the shooting as victims recover.

Detectives continued to canvass the area for evidence and have asked that anyone with information submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call the telephone hotline at 311.

Police said a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the possible offender(s).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.