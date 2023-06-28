Hundreds of drones lit up the sky for guests at the Bordeaux Wine Festival in France over the weekend.

The show was choreographed to music and illuminated the skies for two nights on Friday and Saturday, according to the Bordeaux Wine Festival’s website.

It was the first year the wine festival used a “ballet of drones” to entertain residents and guests.

Drones highlight the final night of the Bordeaux Wine Festival in France (Fellus Nicolas via Storyful)

Video footage of the 400 drones making an image of a bottle pouring wine into a glass was posted on Twitter by Fellus Nicolas.

The Bordeaux Wine Festival also mentioned that the show was “respectful to the environment” and left no residue behind.