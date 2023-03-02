Basking Robbin is serving up a scoop of a classic sweet and savory dish, Chicken and Waffles. (Baskin Robbin)

The ice cream company announced its newest flavor on Thursday. Chick’n & Waffles is a “waffle flavored ice cream with plenty of crispy chick’n* and waffle flavored bites drizzled in a decadent bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl,” a news release said.

The ice cream contains no real chicken.

“At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick’n & Waffles,” Hannah Suits, the director of brand marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a statement.

The new flavor debuted on Thursday and is the March flavor of the month. Guests can try the unique flavor at their nearest Baskin Robbins location.

The company also unveiled the new “Egg-cited” cake decorated with “playful sugar eggs, swirly tri-colored rosettes, frosting grass accents and pastel confetti quins,” the company said.

Guests can customize the cake with their favorite ice cream and cake flavors.

On March 31, guests can also receive a 31% discount on all ice cream scoops.