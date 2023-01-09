Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week.

A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption, “Gametime.”

It was the second post of the day on Instagram showing support for his team, who faced the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Before the game started, Hamlin posted a hype video of his team arriving on the field with the caption, “It’s GameDay & There’s Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers… God Using Me In A Different Way Today! Tell Someone You Love Them Today!”

The echoes of “Let’s Go Buffalo!” pregame chants were still reverberating through an emotionally charged Bills stadium celebrating Hamlin when another roar suddenly erupted as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Some three hours later, and after Hines returned another kickoff 101 yards for a go-ahead score in a 35-23 win over the Patriots, the fans were on their feet chanting “Hamlin! Hamlin! Hamlin!” Bills players held up three fingers in honor of the injured safety’s No. 3 jersey.

The young Buffalo Bills player also posted to Instagram Saturday evening, asking fans, “Keep praying for me.”

After going into cardiac arrest during the early minutes of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old was able to talk and breathe on his own Friday after his breathing tube was taken out.

