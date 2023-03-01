Burger King is adding new food to its menu with the return of a fan-favorite item and a twist on an old classic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Burger King is bringing back a fan-favorite item and a new variation of a classic food offering to celebrate the return of spring. The new food items will be available for a limited- time at participating restaurants.

The fast-food burger chain announced Tuesday that customers could purchase “Melts”, the restaurant take on the patty melts once again from March 6 until May 14.

To give guests more of an opportunity to have it their way, Burger King will also offer three variations of the “Melt” sandwich.

Classic Melt: Includes toasted bread, two burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

Spicy Melt: Includes toasted bread, two burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños and a spicy sauce.

Bacon Melt: Includes toasted bread, two burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and Stacker sauce.

Burger King is also debuting a spicy twist to its Chicken Fries. Spicy Chicken Fries will be made with a “blend of spices that are sure to pack a punch,” a news release said. The latest variation of the classic menu item joins a growing list of unique interpretations that have debuted over the years.

The company announced that Spicy Chicken Fries will be on the menu from March 6 until May 14.

In addition to new food items, BK Royal Perks members will be able to win prizes and access a special line-up of meals on the BK app beginning March 9.