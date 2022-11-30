Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame has died. She was 79 years old.

The band issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter to announce the co-vocalist and keyboardist’s passing.

“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the tweet said. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed,” the statement continued.

While a cause of death has not been revealed, McVie’s family issued a statement to Variety that said she died following a “short illness.”

“She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family,” the statement said. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

The artist joined the popular British-American band in 1970.

McVie voiced and helped pen many of Fleetwood’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere” and “Say You Love Me.”

Her ex-husband was the band’s bass guitarist, John Graham McVie.