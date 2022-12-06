A 5-year-old Connecticut girl is recovering from minor injuries after she was attacked by a raccoon on her family’s front porch in an incident that was captured on video.

The family says Rylee MacNamara had just stepped outside to wait for her school bus on Dec. 2 when the raccoon suddenly latched onto her leg.

Video shows Rylee struggling to shake off the animal and screaming when her mother rushes to her daughter’s aid.

Logan MacNamara grabbed the animal by its neck and finally managed to pull it off. Once her daughter was back inside, the brave mother tossed the raccoon into her yard where it waddled away.

Rylee suffered several puncture wounds and will have to undergo three rounds of rabies shots, according to KTLA sister station, WTNH. But otherwise, she is OK.