During the dog days of summer, there’s just nothing quite like cracking open an ice-cold adult beverage to beat the sweltering heat. If you’re under the age of 21, the closest you can (legally) get to that feeling is opening up the fridge and grabbing a refreshing popsicle.

But what if you could have the best of both worlds? That’s exactly what Coors Light is hoping to accomplish.

The macro-brewery giant Molson-Coors announced Tuesday it would be releasing a new item that will bridge the gap between beer lovers and popsicle enjoyers: the “Coors-icle.”

The Coors-icle is a non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicle in a tube, similar to Otter Pops or Freezies, depending on which side of the country you hail from.

The popsicles will be on sale for a limited time to celebrate the NCAA March Madness Tournament. The Coors-icles will be sold in six-packs, like their beer counterparts, and will be released every weekday through March 24 while supplies last.

They’ll also be available at more than 800 bars across the country during the tournament, and fans can enter a contest for a chance to win their own six-pack after the tournament’s completion.

Despite being alcohol-free and having the appearance of a childhood staple, the Coors-icle is still intended for consumers who are 21 or older.

Coors is also partnering with legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale as a brand ambassador and star of a new commercial which will air throughout March.

And, as always, drink (or eat) responsibly.