Disney has released new photos of Arendelle Castle, which will be a part of the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Closeup shots show snowflake-like patterns on the castle rooftops. (Disney)

Walt Disney Imagineers, the research and development portion of the Walt Disney Co., gave fans a glimpse into the construction process on Instagram.

The World of Frozen, inspired by Disney’s “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” will allow guests to experience the land of Arendelle like never before.

Two attractions, “Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs” and “Frozen Ever After,” will also be featured in the land, The Laughing Place, a theme park news site, reported.

The World of Frozen is expected to open in 2023.