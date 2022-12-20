Police in Tampa, Florida, have released dramatic body camera video of officers and bystanders jumping into action when an 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter became trapped under a car.

The incident occurred Sunday when, according to police, a 23-year-old driver was backing out of a parking spot at an apartment complex and didn’t see the woman pushing the child in a stroller behind him, according to KTLA’s sister station, WFLA.

The driver backed over the woman and child, pinning them under the vehicle.

Bystanders used a hydraulic jack to raise the car. Then, first responders were able to free the great-grandmother and child.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver is not expected to face charges.