With the holiday season in full swing, many will spend time with their loved ones for the most “wonderful time of the year.”
Even though holiday celebrations vary by household, people will be making festive treats, including cookies throughout the joyful season.
Google Trends data shows which holiday cookie was searched for most in each state. For California, it was mini-Christmas cookies.
Other states, like Alaska, Idaho, and New Mexico, searched for more popular cookie alternatives, such as Christmas sugar cookies.
Some states opted for more unique or cultural favorites like Italian Christmas cookies or Hot Chocolate cookies.
Here is the full list of the most searched holiday cookies by state:
Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies
Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies
Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
California – Mini Christmas Cookies
Colorado – Snowball Cookies
Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies
District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies
Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies
Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies
Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies
Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies
Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies
Iowa – Spritz Cookies
Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies
Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies
Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies
Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies
Maryland – German Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies
Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies
Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies
Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies
Montana – Gingerbread Cookies
Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies
New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies
New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies
New York – Italian Christmas Cookies
North Carolina – Moravian Cookies
North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies
Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies
Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies
South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies
Texas – Springerle Cookies
Utah – Candy Cane Cookies
Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies
Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies
Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies
West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies
Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies