With the holiday season in full swing, many will spend time with their loved ones for the most “wonderful time of the year.”

Even though holiday celebrations vary by household, people will be making festive treats, including cookies throughout the joyful season.

Google Trends data shows which holiday cookie was searched for most in each state. For California, it was mini-Christmas cookies.

Christmas cookies
(Data source: Google Trends)

Other states, like Alaska, Idaho, and New Mexico, searched for more popular cookie alternatives, such as Christmas sugar cookies.

Some states opted for more unique or cultural favorites like Italian Christmas cookies or Hot Chocolate cookies.

Here is the full list of the most searched holiday cookies by state:

Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies 

Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies 

Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies 

Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies 

California – Mini Christmas Cookies 

Colorado – Snowball Cookies 

Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies 

Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies 

District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies 

Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies 

Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies 

Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies 

Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies 

Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies 

Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies 

Iowa – Spritz Cookies 

Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies 

Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies 

Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies 

Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies

Maryland – German Christmas Cookies 

Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies 

Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies 

Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms 

Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies 

Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies 

Montana – Gingerbread Cookies 

Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms 

Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies 

New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies 

New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies 

New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies 

New York – Italian Christmas Cookies 

North Carolina – Moravian Cookies 

North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms 

Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms 

Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies 

Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies 

Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms 

Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies 

South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies 

South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies 

Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies 

Texas – Springerle Cookies 

Utah – Candy Cane Cookies 

Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies 

Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies 

Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies 

West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies 

Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms 

Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies 