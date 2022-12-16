Christmas cookies are seen in this file photo. (Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

With the holiday season in full swing, many will spend time with their loved ones for the most “wonderful time of the year.”

Even though holiday celebrations vary by household, people will be making festive treats, including cookies throughout the joyful season.

Google Trends data shows which holiday cookie was searched for most in each state. For California, it was mini-Christmas cookies.

(Data source: Google Trends)

Other states, like Alaska, Idaho, and New Mexico, searched for more popular cookie alternatives, such as Christmas sugar cookies.

Some states opted for more unique or cultural favorites like Italian Christmas cookies or Hot Chocolate cookies.

Here is the full list of the most searched holiday cookies by state:

Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies

Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California – Mini Christmas Cookies

Colorado – Snowball Cookies

Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies

Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies

Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies

Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies

Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies

Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies

Iowa – Spritz Cookies

Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies

Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies

Maryland – German Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies

Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies

Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies

Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies

Montana – Gingerbread Cookies

Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies

New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies

New York – Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina – Moravian Cookies

North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies

South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies

Texas – Springerle Cookies

Utah – Candy Cane Cookies

Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies

Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies

Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies

West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies

Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies