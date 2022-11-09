Twitter has unveiled a new label for high-profile accounts to show they’re authentic.

The gray “official” labels are a new addition rolled out by the social media site on Tuesday. The marker appears right under the account’s username in tweets and in the bio.

“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘Official’ label to select accounts when we launch,” tweeted Esther Crawford, the Twitter VP leading the revamped Twitter Blue.

She further explained how accounts qualify for the “official” marker and how it differs from that blue checkmark.

Twitter

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase,” said Crawford, who recently was the subject of a viral photo showing her sleeping on the floor of a Twitter office while working to meet Musk’s deadlines.

Crawford said those receiving the label include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures.

On Wednesday, official accounts like the CIA, KTLA, the New York Times, Coca-Cola, Apple, and former President Barack Obama received the “official” checkmark.

Twitter: KTLA

The new marker comes days after Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk, announced he’d start charging for accounts to be verified. Prior to Musk’s ownership of the company, the highly-coveted blue checkmark on Twitter accounts was a signifier of authenticity.

Those checkmarks will be available at a yet-to-be-announced date for anyone willing to pay a $7.99-a-month subscription, which will also include some bonus features, such as fewer ads and the ability to have tweets given greater visibility than those coming from non-subscribers.

Meanwhile, experts have expressed concern that making the checkmark available to anyone for a fee could lead to impersonations and the spreading of misinformation and scams. The gray label — a color that tends to blend into the background whether you use light or dark mode to scroll Twitter — is an apparent compromise. But it might lead to more confusion, as Twitter users accustomed to the blue check as a mark of authenticity will now have to look for the less obvious “official” designation.

There are about 423,000 verified accounts under the outgoing system. Many of those belong to celebrities, businesses, and politicians, as well as media outlets.

But a large chunk of verified accounts belongs to individual journalists, some with tiny followings at local newspapers and news sites around the world. The idea was to verify reporters so their identities couldn’t be used to push false information on Twitter.

Musk had previously floated designating official accounts in a way other than the blue check.