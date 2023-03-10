Ranch dressing is a great addition to salads and pairs nicely with various foods, but two companies collaborated to see if the classic condiment pairs well with ice cream.

Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream, a collaboration between ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen and Hidden Valley Ranch, will debut at Walmart locations nationwide on March 20.

(Hidden Valley Ranch)

The unique flavor will be available until May 28, a news release said.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” Rachel Garrison, the associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch, said in a statement.

“We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

The Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream debut is part of Van Leeuwen’s new spring flavor ice cream collection. In addition to the Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream, the company plans to release six more ice cream flavors which include:

Sweet Maple Cornbread

Blood Orange Chocolate Chip

Carrot Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Honey Graham Cracker

Limoncello Cake

All of the new flavors will be available at Walmart locations nationwide from March 20 until May 28, a news release said.

The new ice cream flavors will retail for $4.98.

Van Leeuwen also debuted a mac and cheese ice cream flavor in 2022.