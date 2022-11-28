Walt Disney Co.’s returning CEO, Bob Iger, held a highly anticipated town hall for Disney employees on Monday.

During the meeting, Iger answered questions from the audience and addressed his plans for the company, which don’t include any company acquisitions or selling Disney to Apple.

The rumor, which stemmed from Iger’s friendship with the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and the acquisition of Pixar, gained traction on social media after the Walt Disney Co. announced that Iger would return as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek.

The move was a surprise announcement from the company.

Iger also said that the company would keep its current hiring freeze in effect, which was announced under Chapek after a dismal earnings report.

During the closed-door town hall, Iger also addressed the need to make Disney+ profitable, the controversy behind Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, and the relocation of 2,000 cast members to Lake Nona, Florida, multiple media outlets reported.

Disney fans have also speculated what Iger’s return could mean for the theme parks. Many have called for the company to eliminate the reservation-based admission system.

Scott Gustin, a Content Strategy Manager at Nexstar Media Group, tweeted that Iger addressed the park reservation system concerns during the meeting.

Iger stated that he would want to talk to Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, before commenting further.