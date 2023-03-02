CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – OJ Simpson, a one-time football star who was tried and acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, has given his opinion on the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

“People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial,” Simpson said in a Twitter video posted Thursday afternoon.

Alex Murdaugh has been standing trial for the murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul, both of whom were found brutally shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County sprawling Colleton County property on the night of June 7, 2021.

Alex Murdaugh answers questions for prosecutor Creighton Waters on the witness stand during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool A family photo of Buster, Paul, Maggie and Alex is shown during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Both state prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments after weeks of witness testimony. The jury was charged late Thursday in determining whether Murdaugh is responsible for their deaths — a verdict has not yet been delivered as of Thursday evening.

Prior to deliberations, Simpson shared a three-minute-long video on Twitter where he discussed the Murdaugh trial and his own past experiences.

“I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on it,” he said before admitting that he watched Murdaugh’s two days of testimony last week. “When he took the stand – a guy who’s a habitual liar – I did watch,” he added.

“I realized in watching him testify what he was doing. He was just trying to relate to one or two of those jurors that he was a good old boy – he was one of them,” he explained. “I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that. I am not qualified to really say if the guy did it or he didn’t do it.”

Simpson said regardless of the outcome, he believes Murdaugh will go to jail for all of the thefts and fraud, which he admitted to on the witness stand.

The former football player went on to discuss a case in which he was jailed after admitting that he took items – memorabilia – that he said were stolen from him.

Simpson was found guilty on 12 charges in that case and sentenced to 33 years in prison with eligibility for parole in nine years — he was released from prison on October 1, 2017.

Simpson said he believes Murdaugh is guilty, but again noted that he is not qualified to say whether the disbarred attorney from South Carolina killed his family.

