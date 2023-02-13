Powerful new footage shows the moment a child was reunited with family after being pulled from the rubble of last week’s deadly earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The video, recorded on February 7 and posted to Syria’s Civil Defense Twitter account, shows the child being rescued from rubble in Salqin, Syria and transferred to an ambulance where she exclaims “Mama!” as a relative embraces her.

According to news reports, the woman is the child’s aunt.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, reducing huge swaths of towns and cities to mountains of broken concrete and twisted metal.

The death toll has surpassed 35,000.