Jack in the Box and Snoop Dogg are teaming up to drop the new Snoop’s Munchie Meal at restaurants nationwide.

The meal, which will be available beginning on June 12, will include a variety of popular sweet and savory food items from the fast-food company. The meal will cost $14 and includes:

• Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich

• Classic Taco

• Medium Curly Fries

• Baked Brownie

• Sprite

Leading up to the announcement, the fast-food company has recently teased the possibility of working with the world-renowned rapper on its Twitter account.

Customers can purchase Snoop’s Munchie Meal in person or online on the Jack in the Box website or app from June 12 until Aug. 6.