Kellogg’s and The ICEE Company are tapping into childhood nostalgia with their new collaboration.

The two companies have released Kellogg’s ICEE Cereal, a new breakfast food inspired by ICEE’s best-selling cherry and blue flavors, complete with a unique ingredient that mimics the refreshing first sip of an ICEE.

The new cereal is Kellogg’s first summertime cereal that includes the unnamed ingredient and will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in April.

The ICEE Company and Kellogg’s launch the coolest cereal in town—NEW Kellogg’s ICEE Cereal. (Kellogg’s)

“Kellogg’s is excited about our first-ever collaboration with ICEE that delivers a ‘cool’ and delicious new cereal to excite your senses,” Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company, said in a statement. “Nothing helps beat the heat like a cold, refreshing ICEE, and now fans can discover all the fun of ICEE at the breakfast table just in time for summer.”

Prices for the new cereal will range from $5.29 for an 8.3-ounce box- and $6.49 for a 13.2-ounce box. However, individual stores will set official figures.

Kellogg’s also released a colorful twist on one of its most popular cereals earlier this month.

The breakfast company announced that Rainbow Krispies, a new twist on the brand’s popular Rice Krispies cereal, would be available nationwide at retail locations in April.

The company promises that the new cereal will be a nutritious and vibrant addition to everyone’s morning routine.