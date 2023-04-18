Tax season is coming to an end today and to celebrate, many restaurants across California are offering limited-time deals for customers.

Even though most Californians received a federal tax filing extension due to the severe winter storms that plagued the state over the winter, anyone can take advantage of the deals and free items some restaurants are offering.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Anyone who visits a BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse location can receive $10 off any $40 purchase for take-out and delivery orders. Customers must use the promo code “10OFF40” at checkout to receive the discount.

The offer is limited to one per person and can’t be combined with other discounts.

Boston Market

Boston Market customers can get a Half Chicken Individual Meal complete with two sides, cornbread, regular-sized fountain drink and cookie for $10.40. No coupon is needed to redeem the deal.

The Cheesecake Factory

Customers who spend $50 or more on an online or pickup order can save $10.40 on their purchase by using the promo code “TaxDay1040” at checkout. The offer will be available until April 21, according to the company’s Instagram account.

Krispy Kreme

Guests who buy a dozen glazed or assorted doughnuts at Krispy Kreme will only have to pay the sales tax for another dozen of glazed doughnuts.

The price of the second batch of doughnuts will depend on sales tax in each state.

In California, the sales tax is 7.25%

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is offering its members $10 off any purchase of two large or extra-large pizzas at regular menu prices. The offer will expire Tuesday and is valid at participating locations, according to the Food Network blog.