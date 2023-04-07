UPDATE: 10:57 p.m. The University of Oklahoma Police Department has canceled the ‘active shooter’ alert and given the All Clear for the situation.

OU police Department says no shooter or victims have been located despite earlier reports from a first responder.

KFOR will be working to clear up confusion on the conflicting reports.

UPDATE 10:42 p.m. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has told KFOR the campus is secure. The news conference will not be happening on Friday evening.

There is still a heavy police presence on campus.

UPDATE: 10:32 p.m. The latest tweet from the University of Oklahoma is asking students to continue to shelter in place. OU officials say so far they have not found evidence of a shooting but they have not cleared the scene.

One police helicopter is leaving the scene.

UPDATE: 10:24 p.m. There are conflicting reports coming out.

University of Oklahoma officials are not reporting any victims and have not found any evidence. However, a first responder confirmed that one was shot in the stomach. A KFOR producer on the scene also spoke with a member of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol who says one person has been shot.

There are now reports this incident could be a swatting situation.

Swatting is when someone calls in a fake report to law enforcement that gains a large police presence at a scene.



Others say some people were using party poppers while taking pictures.



A full investigation is underway.

UPDATE: 10:14 p.m. A first responder told KFOR that one person has been shot and other first responders say there were multiple shots fired.

KFOR is working to confirm with OU officials. They are not confirming this and have found no evidence of a shooter or any victims at this time.

Update: 9:53 pm – OU sent an alert advising of an ‘Active Shooter’

OU Campus Safety Twitter account, “OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman Campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place.”

Image courtesy KFOR, OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – OU has sent an alert to all on campus stating there was an ‘active shooter.’

According to OU Campus Safety Twitter account, OU- Norman Emergency tweeted, “there is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run, Hide. Fight!”.

Image courtesy KFOR, OU campus

Click here to see the OU Campus camera.