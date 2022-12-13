McDonald’s, Jack in the Box and Burger King are all iconic fast-food chains that have been serving quick-service breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to the masses for decades.

However, according to a new consumer survey, the famed eateries lack customer loyalty.

Market Force, a survey-based company that provides insights to various companies, surveyed 5,173 North Americans over the summer about their fast-food habits and recent experiences over a three-month period.

The study found that food quality, restaurant atmosphere, service time, employee friendliness and cost were the driving factors behind customer satisfaction.

Researchers also found that Checkers and Rally’s, Popeyes and KFC were among the eateries with low customer loyalty.

Chick-Fil-A and In-N-Out topped the list of restaurants with the highest customer loyalty.

According to the study, Raising Cane’s, Dutch Bros Coffee and Wisconsin-based restaurant Culver’s were other places with high customer loyalty.

The study also showed that Five Guys and In-N-Out restaurants were the top places to experience long-term customer value.

Other study findings revolved around a company’s likeability.

Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks were considered the most polarizing brands regarding company image and values, according to the study.