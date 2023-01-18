(WJW) — McDonald’s is offering a free six-piece McNuggets to celebrate 40 years of the menu item.
According to a press release, the free deal is good on Wednesday, Jan. 18 only. No purchase is necessary, but customers must use the McDonald’s app to order.
There is a limit of one per customer. App download and registration is required.
According to the Mcdonald’s website, McNuggets are made with all-white meat chicken, no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
