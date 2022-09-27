Hamburger. A large hamburger with a cutlet, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheese. Big Mac. Fast food, vector illustration isolated on a white background.

On the menu at McDonald’s, a big helping of nostalgia — with a modern twist

The fast-food giant is serving up Happy Meals for adults, including toys.

Beginning Oct. 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box featuring a Big Mac or 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets.

But the main selling point is a little plastic figurine of a classic McDonald’s character, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie. There’s also a new addition named Cactus Buddy.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Hipsters already know that Cactus Plant Flea Market is a streetwear brand popularized by Kanye West and Pharrell. Its hoodies can cost up to $1,000.

The new figurines put an interpretive spin on the classic characters, with four eyes instead of two.

But what’s striking is that McDonald’s, in an ongoing bid to boost sales, has settled on the notion that bribing adults with little toys will be just as effective as pulling the same stunt with kids.

And you know what? It’ll probably work.