National Pepperoni Pizza Day has made its grand return and restaurants across the Southland are offering deals so everyone can get a piece of the pie.

Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen

The Los Angeles-based pizzeria is giving out free small pepperoni pizzas for walk-in customers only. This offer is only valid from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurants located on 14831 Burbank Blvd in Sherman Oaks and 13318 Victory Blvd in Burbank, the company announced on Instagram.

Domino’s

The pizza company Is offering large two-topping carryout pizzas for $5.99 each until Sept. 23. This offer can be redeemed when customers order through the phone, in-person, by app, or through the website, according to a press release.

The company also gives customers the chance to win free pizza for a year when they retweet or like the giveaway promotion on the company’s Twitter or Instagram.

Sbarro

On Twitter, Sbarro announced that customers could save $5 when they order anything worth $25 or more. Customers can redeem this offer only by ordering through the company website.

Papa John’s

The limited-time item, Epic Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza, can be purchased for $13.99 at Papa John’s. according to Offers.

Marco’s Pizza

The pizza company offers 20% off all their pizza when customers use the code Sept20. This offer is available until Sept. 25 and can only be redeemed on the app or online at participating locations, the company announced on Facebook.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

According to its website, the company is offering 50% off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza. The deal is valid until Sept.25 and only applies to take-out or delivery orders made through the website or app.