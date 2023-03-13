A sign marks the entrance to the Hershey’s Chocolate World store on July 16, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Hershey Company announced that its releasing two plant-based alternatives for Hershey’s chocolate bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Reese’s Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups are scheduled to hit shelves nationwide this month, while Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt chocolate bars will be available to consumers nationwide in April.

New Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups are coming to stores nationwide in March. (The Hershey Company)

Hershey’s new Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt chocolate bar. (The Hershey Company)

Both of the products will be made with oats instead of milk, the company said.

“We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” Teal Liu, the brand manager of Better For You at The Hershey Company, said in a statement. “Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.”

The chocolate company developed plant-based alternatives for its famous candies to “meet the changing needs of some snackers,” a news release said.

The new plant-based chocolate candies aren’t the first time the company experimented with dairy-free products.

In 2021, Hershey launched the “Oat Made” chocolate bar lineup, which included “extra creamy almond and sea salt” and “classic dark” chocolate bars, Food and Wine reported.

The plant-based chocolate bars were available in select areas.