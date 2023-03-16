The Port of Los Angeles has reached an agreement with the Ports of Tokyo and Yokohama in Japan to create more sustainable shipping passages.

The agreements, known as Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs), were signed by Port officials during the 2023 California Japan Clean Energy Trade Mission this week.

A Green Shipping Corridor partnership has been agreed upon between the three ports to be established within the coming year. The partnership aims to reduce emissions along trade routes and promotes low and zero-carbon ships and fuels.

“Global cooperation is critical if we are to make meaningful progress toward a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “The Port of Los Angeles is proud of the role it has played in advancing port-related environmental technologies and supply chain decarbonization solutions, but we can do so much more with ports and other international stakeholders working together.”

The Port of Los Angeles has already established Green Shipping Corridors with the Port of Shanghai and the Port of Singapore.

In addition to increasing maritime operational supply chain efficiency, environmental sustainability, and trade route strength, the two agreements include cooperative testing and deployment of zero-emission vehicles and cargo handling equipment, exploration of alternative energy sources, and enforcing pollution reduction initiatives for terminals, ocean-going vessels and drayage trucks.

“The Port of Los Angeles is our largest partner in Japan, and the work to decarbonize shipping is very important to both ports,” said Shinya Hitomi, the President and CEO of Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation. “This agreement is a significant step forward as we work towards a common goal.”

The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Yokohama signed a trade agreement to strengthen trade routes between the two ports in 1969, and the Port of L.A. also signed a Sister Port partnership with the Port of Tokyo in 1987.