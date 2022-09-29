Restaurants are brewing up deals for National Coffee Day (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Break out the fancy coffee mugs and new creamers because it’s National Coffee Day.

Whether you like caffeinated beverages, iced, hot, or straight black, coffee shops across the Southland will have special deals brewing for you.

Barnes and Noble

The bookstore chain is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a baked item from its B&N cafes nationwide, Food and Wine reported.

Burger King

The burger restaurant is giving Royal Perk members a small iced or hot coffee for free with a purchase of a dollar or more. This deal is only available on the Burger King app or website from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or until breakfast hours end at participating locations) until Sept. 30, WRAL News reported.

Duck Donuts

The company announced on Twitter that the donut shop chain would offer customers a free medium coffee or cold brew with any purchase.

Dunkin’

Members of the DD Perks rewards system can receive a free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase to celebrate National Coffee Day, Food and Wine reported.

Krispy Kreme

All customers can receive a free hot or iced coffee for National Coffee Day. Rewards members can also receive a free donut with their free coffee, the company announced on its website. No purchase is necessary for either freebie, but the exclusive deal will only be valid for the unofficial holiday.

McDonald’s

While McDonald’s doesn’t have an exclusive deal for National Coffee Day, customers can still receive an iced coffee or premium roast for 99 cents when they order through their app or website. According to its website, this offer can be redeemed once a day until Dec 31, 2022.

Panera Bread

The company is starting its MyPanera Week on National Coffee Day. According to the press release, this promotion will give loyalty program members exclusive perks from Sept. 29 to Oct.5.

New subscribers to the Unlimited Sip Club will receive free iced or hot coffee, lemonades, ice or hot tea and fountain drinks. The first month is free but members will be charged $10.99 a month afterwards.