Pop superstar Rihanna is expected to perform at the 2023 NFL Super Bowl.

The singer, entertainer and entrepreneur teased her performance on her Instagram and Twitter accounts late Sunday morning.

Photos posted by the “We Found Love” singer showed what appears to be her hand holding an NFL-branded football.

The photo was also shared by the NFL and Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z that has a long-term agreement with the National Football League to assist in the booking of talent for football’s biggest night.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The announcement comes just days after Taylor Swift was rumored to be the Halftime Show headliner. It’s unclear how close Swift came to actually agreeing to perform.

The NFL has not officially confirmed in Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but the league’s official Twitter account retweeted the announcement, all but signalling that RiRi will be putting in the work, work, work, work, work at on the Super Bowl halftime stage.

It’s unclear if any other acts will be announced to perform alongside the pop icon.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.