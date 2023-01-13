Robbie Knievel, whose daredevil feats matched and perhaps surpassed those of his legendary father, Evel Knievel, died on Friday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, TMZ reports.

Knievel was in hospice care and passed away with his daughters by his side.

Robbie Knievel’s motorcycle stunts were must-see events in Las Vegas. His list of high-profile jumps includes his famous Caesars Palace jump in 1989, the same jump his father attempted in 1967.

Other Vegas jumps include launching over 30 limousines (231 feet) at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in 1998. In 1999, he sailed 130 feet between the two towers of the Jockey Club on the Vegas Strip.

Robbie Knievel successfully jumps his motorcycle over the fountains at Caesars Palace, April 14, 1989, becoming the first person to do so and avenging the ill-fated attempts of his father, Evel Knievel. The 26-year-old Knievel flew the motorcycle approximately 160 feet before a crowd of thousands.

Robbie Knievel’s last televised motorcycle jump was in Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2008, when he jumped 200 feet in front of the Mirage volcano.

Evel Knievel, the hard-living motorcycle daredevil whose exploits made him an international icon in the 1970s, died on Nov. 30, 2007, at 69.

