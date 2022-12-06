The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a compilation of satellite imagery of the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano.

NOAA says the images were recorded on November 28 when the world’s largest volcano began erupting after a 38-year slumber.

“NOAA satellites monitored the ongoing eruption, lava flow, ash plume, and sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions,” the administration said.

The “Northeast Rift Zone” eruption of Mauna Loa continues around the clock. The volcano has not yet impacted populated areas of Hawaii’s Big Island; however, lava is oozing at a rate that might reach a key highway next week.