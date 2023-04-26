As of Wednesday morning, the surge of water released from the Glen Canyon Dam has reached Lake Mead, KTLA’s sister station KLAS reports.

Beginning Monday, the Bureau of Reclamation began releasing a large amount of water through Glen Canyon Dam at the base of Lake Powell.

This is called a High Flow Experiment, or HFE. The increased release will continue through Thursday so the last of the water surge won’t reach Lake Mead until Saturday. This part of the Colorado River flows south through Northern Arizona, into Marble Canyon and then the Grand Canyon before dropping into Lake Mead.

Because of the extra water, changes and closures are scheduled at Lake Mead.

Changes include a five-day closure of the Pearce Ferry Launch Ramp. National Park Service (NPS) crews will also adjust boat ramps and facilities near beaches in preparation for this high-water event.

High flow Routing and arrival times at critical monitoring sites in Grand Canyon and downstream of Glen Canyon Dam. (Image: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

As of Wednesday morning, Lake Mead’s water level was 1,047.14 feet above sea level. This is after the lake has risen almost 1 1/2 feet in the last two weeks.

2023 Lake Mead water levels. (Image: lakelevels.info / Data: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)