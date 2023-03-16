Taco Bell fans will soon say goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taco Bell is turning up the heat with the return of the fan-favorite Volcano Menu. The fast-food restaurant announced the return of the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and Lava Sauce on Thursday.

“A menu so hot we can’t keep our cool. Established all the way back in 1995, Taco Bell is returning up the heat, for the third time, with the perfect encore to satisfy your spice cravings through the return of the fan-favorite Volcano Menu,” a news release said.

The menu will make its grand return to the general public on June 29, but Taco Bell Rewards Members will have exclusive access to it on June 27, two days before it’s available to the general public.

The Volcano Menu will be avaliable for a limited time at particapating restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell fans have been advocating for the Volcano Menu to return on social media since it left menus in 2013, The Daily Meal reported.

Taco Bell is expected to release more information about the menu’s return in the days leading up to its re-release.

The company recently announced the return of two menu items: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. However, fans will lose out on the Quesarito; the last time to order the online exclusive menu item will be April 19.