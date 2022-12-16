Anyone can order a Mexican Pizza on May 19, but there is a select group that can get one on May 17 or May 18. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Taco Bell may permanently add its popular nacho fries to the menu, the company’s CEO announced Tuesday during an investor event in New York.

Mark King said the Mexican food chain is looking into adding nacho fries to increase food options, particularly during lunchtime.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, King says Taco Bell is “significantly” behind McDonald’s for its breakfast and lunch visits, but that the two restaurants perform relatively the same among customers for dinner and late-night dining.

King referred to McDonald’s as benchmark for what’s possible in the fast-food industry.

“Our competitors have way more reasons for customers to go to them,” King said during the event.

Nacho fries debuted in 2018 and were met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Nation’s Restaurant News reported that the company sold over 50 million orders of nacho fries within the first five weeks of its release.

Since then, the fries have been added back to the menu periodically.

King also wants to improve the brand’s breakfast food options and add more chicken-based items to appeal to Generation Z customers, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.