Tesla, Inc. is recalling 362,758 vehicles in the U.S. because its Full Self-Driving Beta software may cause a crash, according a notice from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

NHTSA said the software “may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane,” enter an intersection that has a stop sign without coming to a complete stop, or proceed into an intersection that has a yellow light without due caution.

“In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits,” the recall notice states.

The recall impacts certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X Teslas, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta software or pending installation.

Tesla FSD Beta recall information. Feb 15, 2023 (NHTSA)

Tesla intends to release a free over-the-air software update to remedy the problem. Owners will be notified by mail by April 15, NHTSA said.