Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelling. We regret the error.

Tesla, Inc. is recalling 362,758 vehicles in the U.S. because its Full Self-Driving Beta software may cause a crash, according a notice from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

NHTSA said the software “may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane,” enter an intersection that has a stop sign without coming to a complete stop, or proceed into an intersection that has a yellow light without due caution.

“In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits,” the recall notice states.

The recall impacts certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X Teslas, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation.

Tesla intends to release a free over-the-air software update to remedy the problem. Owners will be notified by mail by April 15, NHTSA said.

Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that could be caused by the software from May of 2019 through Sept. 12, 2022. But the Austin, Texas, electric vehicle maker told the agency it is not aware of any deaths or injuries.

Despite their names and claims by CEO Elon Musk that “Full Self-Driving” vehicles don’t need human intervention, Tesla says on its website that the cars cannot drive themselves and owners must be ready to intervene at all times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.