After a seven-year hiatus from music, Rihanna returned to the stage during the Super Bowl’s Apple Music halftime show on Sunday and performed a melody of her greatest hits.

The “Umbrella” singer joins the ranks of many artists who have performed during the Super Bowl halftime show, but how does her performance compare to the rest?

The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website that is part of the New York Times Company, released its ranking of the top 30 Super Bowl halftime performances.

Rihanna’s performance was ranked third.

Here are the top 30 Super Bowl performances according to The Athletic.

Prince and the Florida A&M Marching 100 (2007)

Michael Jackson (1993)

Rihanna (2023)

Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars (2016)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent (2022)

U2 (2002)

Beyoncé (2013)

Lady Gaga (2017)

Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott (2015)

Madonna (2012)

Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band (2009)

The Rolling Stones (2006)

Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations (1998)

Paul McCartney (2005)

The Weeknd (2021)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020)

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (2008)

Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl (1996)

Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting (2003)

Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (1999)

Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd (1994)

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi (2019)

Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly (2001)

The Who (2010)

The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash (2011)

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval and the Miami Sound Machine (1995)

The Blues Brothers featuring James Brown and ZZ Top (1997)

Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir (2000)

Justin Timberlake (2018)

Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake (2004)