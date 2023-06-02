The end of the workweek will be a bit sweeter since many donut shops and bakeries in California will offer deals to celebrate National Donut Day.

Here are some of the deals restaurants are offering this year:

Krispy Kreme

The national donut chain will be giving out donuts for free on Friday. Guests can receive their free donut when they visit in-store or through the drive-thru. No purchase is necessary to receive the free treat, but it is limited to one per guest.

The free donut promotion will only be available on Friday.

Dunkin‘

Participating locations will be giving away free donuts with a drink purchase, according to the chain’s Instagram account. Specialty donuts, fancies and espresso shots aren’t eligible for the promotion.

Randy’s Donuts

The Inglewood-based donut shop will give out free classic doughnuts until noon, or while supplies last, to celebrate National Donut Day.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts will give out free Cinnamon Sugar donuts for in-store customers only. No purchase is necessary to receive the free treat and the deal will only be available on Friday.

Taco Bell

While the fast-food chain isn’t giving away donuts, the company will offer free Cinnamon Delights for $20 or more orders placed through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub.

Customers would just have to add an order of Cinnamon Delights to their cart to receive the free item.