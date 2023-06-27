One of America’s most popular fast-food chains is also its favorite, according to new results from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.
Chick-fil-A has again topped the ACSI’s index list for the ninth consecutive year. The ratings were based on benchmarks including the accuracy of food order, variety of food on the menu and food quality, along with others.
Jimmy John’s took the second spot, while an aggregate category of smaller companies, like In-N-Out, rounded out the top three. Mega fast-food corporations like McDonald’s and Taco Bell ranked low, earning the 23rd and 24th spots, respectively.
Here is where other popular fast-food eateries ranked on the list:
4th: KFC
5th: Papa Johns
6th: Domino’s
7th: Five Guys
8th: Pizza Hut
9th: Starbucks
10th: Arby’s
11th: Dunkin’
12th: Panda Express
13th: Burger King
14th: Panera Bread
15th: Chipotle
16th: Dairy Queen
17th: Subway
18th: Little Caesars
19th: Popeyes
20th” Wendy’s
21st: Jack in the Box
22nd: Sonic
23rd: Taco Bell
24th: McDonald’s
The organization also studied customer satisfaction for full-service restaurants. Outback Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel and Longhorn Steakhouse rounded out the top three for that portion of the report.
Outback Steakhouse was considered to be America’s favorite full-service restaurant, according to the report.